Megan Colligan Steps Down As Imax President

Veteran Hollywood executive Megan Colligan is resigning her post as president of Imax Entertainment. The announcement was made Thursday in an internal memo circulated by Imax CEO Rich Gelfond.

Gelfond said Colligan “decided to move on from IMAX. Megan will stay with the company through the end of April — helping see us through a busy period that includes our annual CEO Forum, CinemaCon, and our first quarter earnings report — while we complete a search for her replacement,” per the memo obtained by Variety.

Colligan joined Imax in 2019. She previously served as global head of marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures.

Team,

The four years that Megan has been with us were among the most unique and challenging in the history of IMAX. Her advocacy for the brand is among the many reasons IMAX didn’t just survive the pandemic; we are thriving — poised for a record year of box office and significant network growth across our expansive global footprint.

Megan helped create our Filmed For IMAX camera program, which continues to bring a new, diverse collection of filmmakers in our fold. On Megan’s watch, IMAX further expanded into local language blockbusters and strengthened its partnerships with independent studios, putting the power of our platform behind their films. And, of course, Megan helped launch our IMAX Live strategy, which we continue to test across our more than 250 connected locations worldwide.

Megan is a true lover of film, and that passion has always shown through in her time here — whether she was working with filmmakers, developing new IMAX experiences, strategizing around our film slate, or decoding box office results. Through her work with the Academy’s Board of Governors and beyond, I know she will continue to be a positive force in this business, and I look forward to seeing what she does next. I hope you will join me in thanking Megan for her contributions to IMAX and wishing her all the best of luck in her next chapter.

Best, Rich