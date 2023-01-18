‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw Returning

Get ready for more “M3GAN.” The internet’s favorite demonic dancing doll is returning to theaters in 2025.

“M3GAN 2.0,” a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, is officially in the works. Universal has scheduled the movie to debut in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.

Screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel. Plot details haven’t been revealed, though Allison Williams, whose character helped bring to life the chaotic AI-like doll, will be back for “2.0” as will M3GAN’s pint-sized bestie, played by Violet McGraw. Gerard Johnstone directed the first film, but a director has not been announced for the sequel.

“M3GAN,” short for Model 3 Generative Android, debuted earlier in January and has been slaying at the box office, generating $91 million globally to date. It cost $12 million, so it’s already minting money for its backers. Even before “M3GAN” became the box office’s newest it-girl, producers Jason Blum and James Wan publicly expressed their desire to make another killer-doll movie.

“After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work,” Blum told Variety.” “So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released. I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do.”

Blum, Wan and Williams are producers on the follow-up film. Michael Clear and Judson Scott, of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, will executive produce. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek will executive produce, along with Mark Katchur. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, from Divide/Conquer, will also serve as executive producers.

Williams is represented by CAA, Untitled, and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz. McGraw is represented by Coast to Coast Talent Group, Industry Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Cooper is represented by CAA and Rise Management. Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.