Todd Haynes Drama ‘May December’ Adds Three Actors as Kids of Julianne Moore and Charles Melton (EXCLUSIVE)

Three young stars will round out the A-list cast of Oscar winner Todd Haynes’ new drama “May December.”

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman anchor the intense portrait of the scandalous romance of an older woman (Moore) and her young employee (Charles Melton). Almost 20 years after the affair made headlines, the couple are preparing to send their almost-adult children off to college. At the same time, a movie star (Portman) comes to study the family for an upcoming film about their lives.

Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, and Gabriel Chung will star as the children of Moore and Melton, all about to leave home and all spun into emotional upheaval over the adaptation of their family history.

Curda will play Honor, the couple’s eldest, who returns for the high school graduation of her younger twin siblings – and finds herself instantly at odds with celebrity interloper Portman and the project she is researching. Yu and Chung will play the twins, Mary and Charlie, who share a special bond and may be more traumatized by their origins than they let on. The household dynamic unravels as the gaze of outsiders returns, and Melton (“Riverdale”) confronts life as an empty nester at age 36.

Samy Burch wrote the screenplay from a story he conceived with Alex Mechanik. Producers on “May December” include Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, and Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner. Grant S. Johnson and Tyler W. Konney are producing and fully financing through their respective companies, Project Infinity and Taylor and Dodge. The film wrapped principal photography before Thanksgiving in Savannah, Ga.

Curda recently appeared on the last season of The CW’s “Legacies” as a student revealed to be the god Vulkan. She’ll next appear in “Back on the Strip” opposite Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Additional credits include indies “When Time Got Louder” and “Never Better,” as well as the pandemic horror hit “The Wretched.” Curda is repped by Prototype Talent Agency, Curtis Talent Management and Zoom Talent.

Yu will play series lead Azula in the anticipated forthcoming Netflix live-action series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” She recently appeared in the Ray Romano feature “Somewhere in Queens,” and is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency.

Chung, a social media personality of Korean and Brazilian descent who is known for cosplay, was discovered by Haynes for “May December” and make his film debut in the project. He is repped by 111 Media.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are repping U.S. right on the film, and Rocket Science is handling international sales.