Jason Momoa Suggests Where to Donate to Help Maui Wildfires

Actor Jason Momoa, a native of Hawaii, has taken to social media to express his reaction to the ongoing wildfires on Maui and tell his followers how they can help.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana on Maui. Link in our bio for organizations that are helping,” Momoa wrote on Instagram.

Momoa reposted photos from the organization ‘Āina Momona, which explains the devastation currently happening on the island. “On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a terrible combination of drought conditions and hurricane weather led to widespread wildfires across the island of Maui,” they wrote.

“Lahaina town is gone,” the post continued. “Families were forced to evacuate on short notice, many escaping with only the clothes on their backs.”

According to the latest update from Maui County, at least 53 people have died because of the wildfires. More than 1,300 people have been displaced and almost 11,000 people have no power.

Destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in western Maui, Hawaii. AFP via Getty Images

“The fires drove people to jump into the ocean to escape flames and smoke and forced people to evacuate,” another slide from Momoa’s repost read.

The accompanying photographs show the raging fires and how they’ve torn through the island. The post also highlights several organizations that people can donate to, including ActBlue Emergency Fundraiser for Maui Fire and the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. The post also suggests following @kakoo_haleakala, the account for the organization Kāko’o Haleakalā, which describes itself as “on a mission to protect and preserve the Land and native species of the Hawaiian Kingdom.”

Momoa was born in Honolulu and is of native Hawaiian ancestry. Though he moved to Iowa, he later returned to his native state and studied at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu. Momoa also reposted on his story a Maui Mutual Aid Resource Guide posted by @hiprogressiveaction, Hawaii Alliance for Progressive Action.