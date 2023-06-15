Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’ Sets 2024 Theatrical Release Date

“Argylle,” a new globe-trotting spy adventure from director Matthew Vaughn, is coming to theaters in 2024.

The film, which is being produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Universal Pictures, will land on the big screen on Feb. 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ on a later date.

“Argylle” follows Henry Cavill as a super-spy whose job takes him across the U.S., London and other exotic locations. He plays a secret agent suffering from amnesia who is tricked into believing he’s a novelist. The star-studded cast also features Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

Vaughn’s U.K.-based studio Marv is already planning at least three films in the franchise, which is based on a debut novel of the same name by first-time author Ellie Conway.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s,” Vaughan previously said about the thriller. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Jason Fuchs wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

As Apple continues to build its film slate, the company has been partnering with traditional studios to release its movies in theaters. Paramount is distributing Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, in October. And Sony is rolling out Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the French military commander, in November.

Other upcoming films at Apple include the Formula One racing feature starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski; and “The Instigators,” led by Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.