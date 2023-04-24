Matthew Rhys Blew His ‘Terrifying’ James Bond Audition by Joking About 007 Having a Limp and Eyepatch

Matthew Rhys revealed in a recent interview with The Times of London that he auditioned for James Bond before Daniel Craig nabbed the role of 007 in “Casino Royale.” It turns out “The Americans” and “Perry Mason” star made a joke about Bond that didn’t exactly humor the franchise’s longtime producers.

Following Pierce Brosnan’s exit from the Bond franchise after “Die Another Day,” Rhys was invited to the offices of the Broccoli family to read for a revamped 007 project that would become 2006’s “Casino Royale.”

“I do remember a time just before Daniel [Craig] got it,” Rhys said. [It was a] very intimidating [office]. We were just told to wear a dark suit and read ‘Casino Royale.'”

Rhys called the audition process “terrifying” and added, “They said, ‘What would you do differently with Bond?’ And I just remember going, ‘Ah.’ I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, ‘I wouldn’t do anything. He’s perfect’?”

If Rhys were to answer truthfully in that moment, he would’ve said, “Oh, it’s been a bit one-note for a few decades, hasn’t it? I think we can drop the misogynistic jokes.”

Instead of speaking his mind, Rhys instead decided to joke around: “’I’d give him a limp.’ I said, ‘Limp?’ Nothing. ‘Eye patch?’ Nothing.” The actor said the jokes closed the door on him becoming the next James Bond. The title would go to Daniel Craig, who would go on to play Bond in five 007 movies. Craig’s casting decision did not receive unanimous praise. As longtime Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams told Entertainment Weekly back in 2021, she “felt sorry” for Craig after his casting led to extreme blowback from press who thought Craig didn’t fit the part of Bond.

“It was unbelievably negative, I have to say,” McWilliams said about the reaction to Craig’s casting. “The press response was awful and I felt so sorry for him, but in a funny kind of a way I think it almost spurred him on to do his damndest to prove everybody wrong.”

“The whole way through the film, stuff would come out about [how] he couldn’t walk and talk, he couldn’t run, he couldn’t drive a car properly, so much stuff which was completely and utterly untrue,” she continued. “And he just kept his head down, got on with the job and then the film came out and everybody went, ‘Oh wow, I think we quite like him after all.’”

The Bond franchise is currently searching for a new 007 following Craig’s exit in “No Time to Die.”