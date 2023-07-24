Matt Damon Opens Up on ‘Avatar’ Offer and Missing Out on $250 Million: I ‘Desperately Wanted to Work’ With James Cameron but ‘Couldn’t Leave’ Bourne

Matt Damon will never be able to escape his decision to turn down James Cameron’s 2009 space epic “Avatar,” which remains the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.9 billion worldwide (unadjusted for inflation). Damon turned down the film despite an offer that included receiving 10% of the box office back end, which would’ve meant a $250 million payday for him. During a recent interview with Chris Wallace, the “Avatar” offer got brought up again and prompted Damon to explain his thought process behind tossing it off.

“I’m sure it’s the most money an actor ever turned down, you know?” Damon said about his decision, stressing that he did not want to get out of his contract for another Jason Bourne movie at the time.

“I had a contract,” Damon said. “I was in the middle of shooting the Bourne movie and I knew that we were going to need work at the end and I had to get it all the way to the finish line and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit and I didn’t want to do that. I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely.”

“I don’t know how I could have left the all my friends in the lurch. You know what I mean?” Damon added about his decision to stay with Bourne over starting work on “Avatar.”

“I told John Krasinski, we were writing this little movie a long time ago called ‘Promised Land’ and we were in my kitchen and it was a Saturday morning and we were on a break and I tell him about ‘Avatar,’ and he launches himself out of the chair,” Damon said. “He starts pacing the kitchen, he goes, ‘Nothing in your life would be different today if you had done that movie, except you and I would be having this conversation in space.'”

Last December ahead of the “Avatar” sequel opening in theaters, Cameron laughed off Damon’s decision.

“He’s beating himself up over this,” Cameron told the BBC. “And I really think you know, ‘Matt you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it.’ But he had to do another ‘Bourne’ film which was on his runway and there was nothing we could do about that. So he had to regretfully decline.”

When pitched the idea of Damon having a cameo in a future “Avatar” sequel, Cameron responded, “Must do it. We have to do it so the world is in equilibrium again. But he doesn’t get 10%, fuck that.”

“Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” are now available to stream on Disney+.