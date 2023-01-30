Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans.

She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life.

As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. The film was written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. The film will be produced by Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Scott Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film. Beatriz Sequeira and Russell Binder are executive producers.

Masterson is an actor, writer, producer and director, who will next be seen in the Rod Lurie-directed feature “The Senior” opposite Michael Chiklis, Brandon Flynn and Rob Corddry, as well as the independent feature “Isle of Hope” opposite Diane Ladd. She recently starred in A24’s “Skin” opposite Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga, as well as the psychological thriller “Daniel Isn’t Real,” and “As You Are,” which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. Additionally, Masterson recently appeared in the ABC series “For Life” and recurred on NBC’s “Blindspot.”

Her many notable film roles include “Benny & Joon,” “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.” Her theater credits include the Broadway production of “Nine,” as well as “Lily Dale” at the Samuel Beckett Theatre, “Lucky Spot” at Manhattan Theatre Club and “Three Sisters” at McCarter Theatre.

Her directorial debut “The Cake Eaters,” which starred Kristen Stewart and Melissa Leo, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was awarded audience and jury prizes at numerous other festivals.

Masterson is the founder of Stockade Works, a Hudson Valley-based local crew training and mentorship program; and Upriver Studios, a woman-led sustainable production facility in the Hudson Valley, which opened in 2020. She is also the co-founder and resident director of Storyhorse Documentary Theater Project.

Masterson is represented by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment.