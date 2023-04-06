A Marvel-DC Crossover Has Been ‘Discussed,’ but James Gunn Says It’d Be ‘Many Years Away’: All Talks ‘Have Been Light and Fun’

Will the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe ever have a crossover now that Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy director James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios? “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn recently told Empire Magazine.

“Who knows? That’s many years away, though,” Gunn added. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Gunn is starting the press rounds in support of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which marks his final directorial effort for Marvel. He already has one DC movie under his belt with 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” but Gunn is now leading DC Studios with Peter Safran and has crafted a new DC Universe that will kick off with 2025’s “Superman: Legacy,” which Gunn is writing and directing.

“It’s not like ‘Superman’ is going to have exactly the same vibe as a ‘Guardians’ movie,” Gunn recently told Rolling Stone magazine. “It’s actually quite different.”

Gunn has been open about Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige supporting his transition to leading DC Studios. As co-head of the studio, Gunn is planning a new DC universe that will be told across movies, television shows and video games. The first slate of Gunn’s new DC Universe includes “Superman: Legacy,” “Supergirl: World of Tomorrow” and “The Bold and the Brave,” the latter of which is a Batman and Robin movie.

“I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue,” Gunn told Rolling Stone. “I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes. It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character. We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring.”

“I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story,” Gunn added. “It doesn’t have anything to do with whether they’re superhero movies or not. If you don’t have a story at the base of it, just watching things bash each other, no matter how clever those bashing moments are, no matter how clever the designs and the VFX are, it just gets fatiguing, and I think that’s very, very real.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is set to open in theaters May 5 from Disney, while “Superman: Legacy” is slotted for a July 11 release.