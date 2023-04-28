Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds ‘True Detective’ Creator Nic Pizzolatto as Writer

“True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto has signed on to Marvel Studios’ “Blade” movie, reuniting with Mahershala Ali, who starred in the third season of his HBO crime series.

Directed by Yann Demange, “Blade” stars Oscar winner Ali as the title vampire slayer, with Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo leading the starry cast. Pre-production on the film is underway with Pizzolatto taking on writing duties, working from a draft of the script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which has been said to be “darker than most MCU movies.”

It’s notable that news of Pizzolatto’s move to join the Marvel movie comes just days before the WGA contract expires on May 1, with a work stoppage possibly imminent.

“Blade” is currently slated to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024 as the final film in Phase Five of the MCU.

THR was first to report news of Pizzolatto’s involvement.

More to come…