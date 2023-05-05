Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Delayed Due to Writers Strike

Marvel Studios’ “Blade” is going back into hibernation.

Due to the ongoing writers strike, Marvel has shut down pre-production on the vampire reboot, which is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter alongside Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth. Production was expected to start in Atlanta within the month for an anticipated Sept. 6, 2024 release.

This isn’t the first time Disney has had to delay production on the film. Last October, Disney pushed “Blade” from a 2023 release to 2024 after the original director, Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”), left the project two months before filming was set to begin. In November, Yann Demange (“Lovecraft Country”) took over directing duties from a script by Michael Starrbury (“When They See Us”). In April, just weeks before the WGA contract deadline, Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) joined the production, re-writing from Starrbury’s screenplay. He ran out of time to complete his work before the strike began.

“Blade” will rise again once the strike has concluded, though that timing may be further complicated by looming labor talks with SAG-AFTRA and the DGA this summer. Pre-production on another 2024 Marvel release, “Thunderbolts,” has not been affected by the strike, and the studio has several other projects in various stages of production, including 2024 features “Captain America: New World Order” and “Deadpool 3” and upcoming Disney+ series “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Wonder Man.”

