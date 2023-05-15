Mark Rylance in Modern Folktale ‘Inland’: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Distributor Verve Pictures has revealed the first trailer for “Inland,” headlined by Oscar-winning thespian Mark Rylance.

The film marks the debut of Fridtjof Ryder and alongside Ryland the cast includes Rory Alexander (“Pistol”), Kathryn Hunter (“Andor”), Eleanor Holliday, Alexander Lincoln (“The Fence”), Nell Williams (“The Good Liar”) and Shaun Dingwall (“Top Boy”).

Described as a “modern folktale,” “Inland” explores the fractured identity of a young man after the mysterious disappearance of his mother. Guided by a father figure (Rylance) and old friends who care deeply, his journey through the dreamlike spaces of rural England brings him face to face with the loss that haunts him in ways he could never have expected.

The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in 2022 and was nominated for the Raindance Discovery Award.

“Inland” is produced by Henry Richmond, Louis Paine and Fridtjof Ryder in association with Twenty 20 Media, Fablemaze, Fatcontman, Dva Films, Shakespeare Road and Zebrafish Media. Executive producers are Trudie Styler, Sam Tromans, Ian Dawson, Zak Brilliant, Guy Davies, Matt Cook, Toby Cook, Thomas Atherton, Dougal Mackenzie Smith and Shaun Dingwall.

Rylance said: “This film wakes me at night. It contains a very old connection to the Green Man rituals of Carnivale, when someone would dress up as the Green Man and emerge from the deep forest to rampage through the town. This version is really scary and powerful, as it should be. There is a beautiful expression of the unconscious energy of nature in man. It reminds me of ‘Eraserhead’ and ‘Blue Velvet’ and films I loved but don’t see many of any more.”

“Inland” releases in cinemas on June 16. It is released through Verve’s First Features Distribution Support Scheme with funding from the BFI.

Watch the trailer here: