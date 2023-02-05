Mark Hamill Selling Signed ‘Star Wars’ Posters to Raise Funds for Ukraine; Actor Hasn’t Sold Autographed ‘Star Wars’ Items in Six Years

Mark Hamill announced in a new Politico interview that he will be signing limited edition “Star Wars” posters in an effort to raise cash for maintaining the Ukrainian army’s drone supply amid the country’s ongoing war against Russia. The war will hit its one-year mark on Feb. 24. Hamill was named an ambassador of Ukraine’s Army of Drones project last September.

“We decided to sign ‘Star Wars’ posters, a limited amount,” Hamill told Politico. “For real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income — you can get way more money … than you would imagine.”

Hamill noted the signed posters are even more lucrative as he not sold autographed “Star Wars” items since his “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” press tour in 2017. “It’s just not something I do,” the actor said, adding that he’s more than happy to sign merchandise if it means benefitting Ukraine as the country’s fight against Russia has been “nothing short of inspirational.”

For Hamill, leveraging his “Star Wars” fame to raise funds for Ukraine speaks to the larger themes of the space franchise and its message of doing the “right thing for the good of everyone, rather than being all about self-interest.” But Hamill stressed that bringing “Star Wars” into the conversation surrounding the war should not mask “the true horrors of what Ukrainians face.”

“One is really a fairy tale for children, originally that’s what ‘Star Wars’ was,” Hamill said. “And the reality, the stark reality of what’s going on in Ukraine, is harrowing.”

Hamill added, “Anything I can do [for Ukraine], however small it is, is something I feel obligated to do…Drones are so vital in this conflict. They are the eyes in the sky. They protect the border, they monitor.”

Back in September when Hamill was named an ambassador of Ukraine’s Army of Drones project, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, issued a statement praising the “Star Wars” icon.

“Mark, you have become the first ambassador to help Ukraine raise funds to support its defenders,” Zelenskyy said. “For Ukrainians, this means a lot. As in ‘Star Wars,’ good will triumph over evil and light will overcome darkness. With you in the team, there’s no other way around it.”

“I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world,” Hamill added in his own statement at the time. “Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

According to Politico, the amount of posters Hamill will sign has yet to be finalized. The poster sale is expected to start the week of Feb. 6.