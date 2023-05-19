Mark Dacascos-Starring ‘Glass Dragon’ Picked up by MPI Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Mixed martial arts thriller “Glass Dragon” has been picked up for international sales by MPI Media. The company is launching the title at the Cannes Market.



The film, now in post-production, is produced by Asia-facing Los Angeles company Eleven Arts and RE:Anime, a firm that adapts beloved anime series into captivating live-action films.



“Glass Dragon” stars Miki Mizuno (“Bayside Shakedown”), a martial artist and single mother who has to accelerate her life plans when things go badly wrong for her and her daughter. The picture also stars the veteran martial arts film star Mark Dacascos (“Cradle 2 the Grave,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “John Wick 3,” “Iron Chef America”). Other acting credits got to Maryjun Takahashi (“Rurouni Kenshin”) and Kiki Sukezane (“Westworld,” “Lost in Space”).



The film marks the feature directorial debut of Nik Shaw, the Los Angeles-based director and producer behind RE:Anime, whose short films have generated over 100 million views and 1 million subscribers on YouTube. The screenplay is by Ryan Nichols.



“Nik has directed a moving and exciting film that skilfully shifts the world of traditional fight dramas like ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and ‘Undisputed’ to the realm of mixed martial arts,” said Ko Mori, producer and CEO of Eleven Arts. The company has credits including “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” “Gift of Fire” and “Lords of Chaos.” It also distributes Japanese animation in the North American market.



“Making ‘Glass Dragon’ has been an awe-inspiring odyssey, presenting me with a remarkable opportunity to breathe life into the profound tale of a mother’s unwavering love for her daughter and her audacious willingness to face peril in the arena,” said Shaw. “It has allowed me to synergize my passion for crafting electrifying martial arts sequences with a poignant portrayal of the boundless strength of love.”



Eleven Arts’ most recent distribution titles include Annecy International Animation Film Festival official selection “The House of the Lost on the Cape,” Takeshi Konomi’s “Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis,” “Poupelle of Chimney Town,” “Gintama the Very Final,” and “Shirobako the Movie.”