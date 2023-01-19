Maria Bello Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, writer and producer Maria Bello has signed for representation with the Agency for the Performing Arts.

Consistently acclaimed in film and TV roles for decades, the signing with APA comes on the heels of Sony’s box office hit “The Woman King,” which Bello co-wrote and produced.

Bello is best known for roles like her breakout in “Coyote Ugly,” as well as buzzy Indies like “A History of Violence,” “The Cooler,” “Prisoners,” “Beautiful Boy,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “In Search of Fellini.” She also anchored the profitable horror film “Lights Out.”

Her television credits include four seasons on the CBS mainstay “NCIS” as well as David E. Kelley’s “Goliath.” She is a Screen Actors Guild award winner for best dramatic ensemble for her work on the NBC hit “ER,” and counts a Golden Globe nomination for “A History of Violence” and Independent Spirit Award nom for “Downloading Nancy.” The multi-hyphenate is one of several notable singings by APA in recent weeks, including William H. Macy and international star Donnie Yen.

As a producer, Bello’s credits include the festival player “Giant Little Ones,” “The Journey Is the Destination” and the aforementioned “Fellini.” In addition to her screen work, Bello is the author of “Whatever…Love Is Love: Questioning the Labels We Give Ourselves,” an exploration of outdated rules around love and relationships.

She will next appear in A24 and Netflix’s original series “Beef,” alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and comedian Ali Wong. She continues to be represented by manager John Carrabino.