Margot Robbie Read the ‘Barbie’ Script and Thought: ‘They Are Never Going to Let Us Make This Movie’

Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” trailer nearly broke the internet when its official trailer dropped at the start of April, which might’ve come as a shock to the Oscar-nominated actor considering there was a time when she thought no Hollywood studio would touch the satirical comedy. In a recent interview with BAFTA (via IndieWire), Robbie revealed that her first reaction to reading Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s “Barbie” screenplay was disbelief over the movie being made.

“The first time I read the ‘Barbie’ script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie,’” Robbie said. “But they did.”

When asked for more details on the mysterious script, Robbie said: “Can’t tell ya!”

“Barbie” stars Robbie as the eponymous doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The two characters find themselves traveling from Barbie’s dream land to the real world, although why and what happens there remains under wraps. Various Barbie and Ken actors appear in the film (including Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and more), while Will Ferrell stars as the CEO of Mattel. Expect things to get meta.

Liu told GQ U.K. last year that he knew almost nothing about the “Barbie” movie when he agreed to audition for a role. The actor decided to throw his name in the ring for a role after a junior agent at his agency told him that Gerwig and Baumbach’s script for the film was one of the best he’d ever read.

“He literally said this verbatim,” Liu said. “He was like, ‘If I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the ‘Barbie’ script. I really think you should do it.’”

Liu described “Barbie” as “wild” and “incredibly unique,” adding, “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy.”

Robbie, on the other hand, went from doubting “Barbie” could even get made to being overwhelmed by the constant buzz and social media attention the film garnered as it filmed scenes in Los Angeles last year.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie told Jimmy Fallon last year about the viral attention her “Barbie” set photos received on social media. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When asked if she ever thought the “Barbie” set photos would dominate internet buzz the way they did, Robbie responded, “No! I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did.”

“Barbie” will open in theaters on July 21 from Warner Bros.