Marc Maron Joins Melissa McCarthy in Universal’s Holiday Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Maron has joined the cast of Universal’s untitled New York Christmas movie, written by Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually.”

Maron is starring alongside Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu in the film, a fairy-tale comedy about a workaholic man who enlists the help of a magical genie to help win his family back before Christmas.

Sam Boyd, who wrote and created the Anna Kendrick-led HBO Max series “Love Life,” will direct. It’s set to premiere on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Maron hosts the popular podcast “WTF With Marc Maron” and recently debuted his first HBO stand-up special “From Bleak to Dark.” His other comedy specials include 2013’s “Thinky Pain,” 2015’s “More Later,” 2017’s “Too Real” and 2020’s “End Times Fun” on Netflix. On “WTF With Marc Maron” — which launched in 2009 and receives 55 million listens per year — he has hosted notable guests like former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet and Robin Williams over the years.

Beyond the comedy and podcasting space, Maron starred in Netflix’s comedic drama “GLOW,” as well as his IFC series “Maron.” His recent film credits include “To Leslie,” Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker,” the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” and the animated comedy “DC League of Super-Pets” with Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves.

Working Title executives Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce the film with Linden Productions Riva Marker. Alexandra Loewy is overseeing the project for Working Title. Universal’s senior executive VP of production development Erik Baiers and director of development Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio.

Maron is repped by Avalon Management, APA, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Additional reporting by Sean L. Malin.