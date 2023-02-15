Marc Maron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Audition Was ‘Ridiculous,’ James Cameron Sent Cigars After Not Casting Him: ‘Why the F—‘ Did I Do That?

“Avatar: The Way of Water” introduces Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin, a marine biologist working for the villainous Resources Development Administration. It turns out that role could’ve gone to none other than Marc Maron, had the actor and beloved podcast host’s audition not been completely “ridiculous.” Maron opened up on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast about his short-lived “Avatar” journey.

“That was ridiculous. Why the fuck would I want that job?” Maron said looking back. “There’s this assumption that we’re going to do four ‘Avatar’ movies. Dude, I don’t even remember the first one! I don’t know what this all means to the world. [James Cameron] built this city down there [at his Long Beach studio]. There’s people doing acrobatics down there, people flying…it’s like Cirque du Soleil down there.”

Maron had to lock up his phone during his visit as he was prohibited from taking photos of the screenplay. “All of a sudden you’re in this zone with people [James] just has there to read parts and fly and be on dollies,” he said. “I’m on camera I think. I got a picture a boat or whatever the fuck it is…I’m in the middle of this thing and I’m totally untethered and I have no sense of character. I have no idea what’s happening other than there are several unidentified actors and acrobats all around me.”

Maron was so lost during the audition that it was no surprise Cameron did not cast him. The “To Leslie” actor has no regrets about it.

“Thank God [I didn’t get the part],” Maron said. “I don’t like being away from home. My agent was like, ‘You’re probably going to go to New Zealand for four years,’ or whatever the fuck it was. Some ridiculous amount of time. I was like, it’s not happening. Then [Cameron] sent me a box of cigars because he didn’t cast me. Ok, that’s nice. At this age, I have no problem saying no.”

“How much was Jemaine even in it?” Maron asked. “Happy Sad Confused” host Josh Horowitz informed Maron that Clement’s role was pretty small.

“Like I would’ve had to go to New Zealand for a year and people would’ve been like, ‘Were you even in it?'” Maron replied. “But Jemaine lives in New Zealand! He has family there. It was a no brainer.”

Had Maron got the role in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” he would’ve found himself in one of the biggest movies of all time. Since its December opening, “The Way of Water” has earned $2.214 billion at the worldwide box office to become the third-highest grossing international release in history. Cameron’s original “Avatar” is still in the number one position with $2.9 billion.