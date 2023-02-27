Creative Advertising Veterans Open Los Angeles Agency Major Major

Major Major, a full-service creative advertising agency, has officially opened its doors in Los Angeles.

Staffed by veteran creatives and executives across filmed content and digital media, the company will specialize in areas like theatrical trailers, TV spots, branding, live-action production, social video, behind-the-scenes features, and more.

The operation Is founded by Craig A Platt, Des Esposito and Chris Nesheim, along with senior execs like creative director Josh Beaumont and music EVP Toddrick Spalding.

The group has over 50 years of combined experience on major features (“Elvis,” “Dune,” “Logan,” and “Aquaman”), family animation (“Frozen,” “Coco,” “Zootopia,” “Mitchells vs The Machines”), art house dramas and popcorn faire. They most recently entered the streaming marketing sector with work on Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“Our team is the best our industry has to offer. The company is built on our desire to collaborate and bring the best creative out of every person and project we work with,” said Platt, who earned a Golden Trailer award for Sandra Bullock’s “Gravity,” as well as Clios and Golden Trailers for “Judas and The Black Messiah,” “Hangover Part III,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “The Suicide Squad.” Platt previously served as senior vice president of marketing at Showtime.

Esposito served as an editor in early production houses like Creative Domain and Ant Farm, led the family and animation division at Trailer Park Burbank and, more recently, was EVP of creative advertising at Paramount. With multiple Clio, Telly, and Golden Trailer awards, her credits include ground-breaking campaigns on “Frozen,”” “Zootopia,” and “Coco.”

Nesheim began his marketing career in 2005 at The Cimarron Group. There, he won the Best in Show teaser trailer at the 2016 Clios for “The Accountant.” Since then, he’s received Clios for his trailers on “The Suicide Squad” and “The Goldfinch.” Beaumont has worked in the film marketing industry for 20 years. He joins Major Major from Mob Scene, with work on trailers and campaign materials for “The Rings of Power, “The Woman King,” “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” and “Joker.”

Music-savvy Spaling has worked on campaigns for major labels including Warner Brothers Pictures, Disney, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures, Netflix, Amazon and Paramount. He took Best Music Supervision in a Trailer at the 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for “King Richard” and a 2016 Clio Grand Award for “The Accountant.” He has worked in-house and as a freelancer for creative agencies including Trailer Park, mOcean/CMP+, Ayzenberg, Ignition UK, Cimarron Group, Vibe Creative, Zealot UK, and Mob Scene.

Major Major has established a launch partnership with Vortechs, a postproduction provider for feature films, television and streaming.