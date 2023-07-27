Magnolia Buys ‘Immediate Family,’ Denny Tedesco’s Follow-Up to ‘The Wrecking Crew’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Immediate Family,” director Denny Tedesco’s follow-up to his acclaimed documentary “The Wrecking Crew.”

That earlier film, which Magnolia also released, followed the first wave of studio musicians in the ’60s. “Immediate Family” takes up the story where “The Wrecking Crew” ended, taking a deep dive through some of the most famous and influential session musicians from the 1970s.

To that end, the new documentary includes commentary from the likes of Carole King, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, Keith Richards, Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, and Phil Collins. Magnolia will release the film theatrically in December.

In addition to talking to those music legends, “Immediate Family” tracks the rise and collaborations of session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, and Waddy Wachtel as they help craft some of the decade’s most enduring hits.

The filmmakers say the documentary “reveals the machinery behind the booming era of the singer-songwriter when the talents of these four musicians were in furious demand.” It also looks at their friendship and artistic partnerships.

“Denny Tedesco has given us another extremely entertaining glimpse behind the musical curtain of some of the most memorable songs of our time,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “The musical talent of these studio players is rivaled by their incredibly engaging personalities and hilarious stories.”

“I’m so happy to be working with the Magnolia team again for my follow-up to ‘The Wrecking Crew,’” said Tedesco. “It’s such a comfortable place to be, it feels like coming home. When ‘The Wrecking Crew’ was released, it went beyond all of our expectations and continues to find new fans even today. I look forward to the same experience with ‘Immediate Family”’.

Pfonetic, Jammcard Films, Wrecking Crew produced the film, in association with Wet Paws Media, Submarine Entertainment, and Bondit Media Capitol. It was produced by Greg Richling, Jack Piatt, and Jonathan Sheldon. Executive producers are Brian McCafferty, Ben Braun, Dan Braun, Josh Braun, Cliff Burnstein, David A. Helfant, Fred Croshal, Caroline Hoste, Kelly Mi Li, Lisa Roy, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Denny Tedesco, Elmo Lovano (co-executive producer), and Jerald Jay Feinstein (associate producer).

Magnolia’s previous releases include “RBG,” “Shoplifters” and “Citizen Ashe.”

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia Pictures senior VP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, and Ben Schwartz of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.