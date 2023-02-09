‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Trailer: Idris Elba’s Detective Returns in Netflix Film Continuation of the BBC Series

Following the 2019 conclusion of his acclaimed BBC series “Luther,” Idris Elba is back as detective chief inspector John Luther in Netflix’s film continuation.

“Luther” ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2019. Elba notched four Emmy nominations, plus two Golden Globe wins, a Screen Actors Guild award, a Critics Choice award and a Royal Television Society best actor trophy for his performance as the dedicated police officer and crime detective. The show received 11 Emmy noms, including three outstanding miniseries or TV movie nods. Core creatives from the original show have also returned for the Netflix film, including series creator and writer Neil Cross, who penned the movie’s screenplay. Jamie Payne, who directed the show’s fifth season, returned to helm the film.

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis also star in the film, with Serkis playing a serial killer who faces off against Luther. Dermot Crawley reprises his “Luther” TV role of Martin Schenk in the film.

Elba began teasing the strong likelihood of “Luther” continuing at the 2020 BAFTA Television Awards, remarking at the time: “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

The film was officially confirmed to be in development by Netflix in September 2021, and filming began in the months following.

Netflix’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun” is set for release on March 10. Check out the trailer below.