‘Lost in Perfection’ Is Live Action Debut for Animation Director and Former Journalist Sung Hsin-ying

Taiwan-based Screenworks Asia is using the Cannes Market to launch international rights sales on “Lost in Perfection.” The film, previously titled “Love is a Bitch,” is a female-led psychological thriller that marks the live-action debut of Sung Hsin-ying, who is already established as an award-winning animation director.



The story follows a TV anchor, played by Shao Yu-Wei, whose apparently perfect life unravels when she discovers that her father may have become the victim of a romance scam. To make matters worse, the scammer is accused of murdering men she dated. In an attempt to protect her family, the woman partners with the local prosecutor to investigate the crime. Yet, she quickly finds herself lost in the twists and turns while uncovering the truth.



Sung has a background in journalism and wrote her original screenplay inspired by factual reports about Kijima Kanae, a Japanese fraudster and serial killer.



She also previously directed “On Happiness Road,” which won the best animated feature prize at the 2017 Golden Horse Film Awards and played in the Wide Angle section at the Busan film festival.



The film’s previously-announced cast is headed by Shao Yu-Wei (“More than Blue: The Series”), along with Lin Mei-Hsiu (“Zone Pro Site”) as the murder suspect, and Rhydian Vaughan (“Monga”) playing the local prosecutor.



The production also involves an experienced team including Chen Chi-Wen (“Marry My Dead Body”) as director of photography and Lee Cin Cin (“Paradise in Service”) as the music composer.



Currently in post-production, “Lost in Perfection” is expected to release towards the end of 2023.



Screenworks Asia is a joint venture between Taiwan-based streaming platform Catchplay and Taiwan Creative Content Agency, that operates in the production space. Its remit is to produce premium movies, series, mini-series and factual entertainment from Taiwan with an international audience in mind. It works across genres including romantic comedy, suspense crime thriller and sci-fi disaster from Taiwan targeting international audiences.



Its recent projects include 2021 family comedy “The Making of an Ordinary Woman II,” which won the special award for foreign drama at the International Drama Festival in Tokyo; variety show “Dee’s Talk”; and Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s first executive produced series, “Twisted Strings,” which premiered in March 2022.