Sung Hsin-yin’s ‘Lost in Perfection’ Drops Sexy Trailer, Sets Premiere – Global Bulletin

‘PERFECTION’ SETS LOCAL LAUNCH



“Lost in Perfection,” the second film by journalist-turned-filmmaker Sung Hsin-yin (“On Happiness Road”), has set Oct. 27 as the date of its commercial release in Sung’s native Taiwan. Ahead of the Taiwan release, the film is expected to have its world premiere at a major festival.

The film is a psychological thriller about a woman who probes a romance scam that appears to involve her father and may involve a series of murders. The cast is headed by Shao Yu-Wei (“More than Blue: The Series”), Lin Mei-Hsiu (“Zone Pro Site”) and Rhydian Vaughan (“Monga”) along with Mark Lee (“Looking for You”) playing the father and Tseng Shao-Tsung (“More than Blue: The Series”) as the protagonist’s fiancé. The film is presented by Screenworks Asia, My Story Entertainment, Taiwan Television Enterprise, Tomorrow Together Capital and Happinessroad Productions. Catchplay is handling the Taiwan release and Screenworks Asia the overseas sales.



Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/857809275/83746b7abc?share=copy

NINJA WIDER



Japanese TV competition series “Ninja Warrior” has been picked up for local adaptation in India by Hong Kong-based O4 Media. The sales and licensing company will be involved with the localization of the show, but it has not yet disclosed a production company or broadcast partner in the market. The show hails from Tokyo Broadcasting System, which has operated the obstacle course series “Sasuke” since 1997 and has seen it adapted in some 18 territories.



“The show’s fast-paced challenges align perfectly with the energy of India. We believe that ‘Ninja Warrior’ will cut across all ages and backgrounds, and we look forward to delivering the show’s exhilarating content to fans across India,” said Gary Pudney of O4 Media.

JAPANESE CINEMA SHOWCASE



Three recently-released, theatrical titles headline the Emerging Japanese Films mini-festival, which runs Sept. 26-28, at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. They are Kumakiri Kazuyoshi’s quirky, character-driven, road trip drama “Yoko,” which stars Kikuchi Rinko (“Tokyo Vice,” “Babel”) and marks the 20-year follow-up to their initial collaboration, “Hole in the Sky,” which won the FIPRESCI prize in Rotterdam in 2001; “Ripples,” a dark comedy from director Ogigami Naoko about a repressed matriarch and a series of circumstances that take her to the brink; and “Tea Friends,” from director Sotoyama Bunji, that is an original story about a specialist prostitution ring that caters to the elderly.