‘Loev’ Producer Four Line Entertainment Boards Indian LGBTQ+ Romance Film ‘Taps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sudhanshu Saria’s Four Line Entertainment (“Loev”) has partnered with Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Production to produce LGBTQ+ themed relationship drama “Taps.”

Written and directed by Arvind Caulagi, “Taps” revolves around a gay relationship in Mumbai. The film received the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant in 2022. The jury picks gay, lesbian and transgender-focused films that are diverse and rooted in real-life experiences. The 2022 jury comprised filmmakers Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana, editor Apurva Asrani and producers Chhitra Subramaniam and Neeraj Churi.

Kashish also operates South Asia’s leading LGBTQ+ film festival in Mumbai.

Saria’s 2015 LGBTQ+themed 2015 feature “Loev” had considerable festival play including at SXSW, Tallinn and BFI Flare.

Saria said: “It’s the keenness and providence of the Kashish QDrishti film grant that such a rare screenplay has come our way. I’m honored and delighted to produce ‘Taps,’ a sensitive rendering of urban relationships and longing rarely witnessed on Indian screens. I’m equally thrilled to partner with Kashish Arts Foundation, the non-profit behind the Kashish International Queer Film Festival, and Lotus Visual Production for this venture.”

Sridhar Rangayan, chair, Kashish Arts Foundation, added: “We are very happy that ‘Taps’ by Arvind Caluagi is being made under the Kashish QDrishti Film Grant which is produced by Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Productions along with Four Line Entertainment. It is a beautiful film about queer relationships in the contemporary context.”

Saria’s next is “Sanaa,” a drama headlined by Radhika Madan. He will also direct female-led espionage drama titled “Ulajh” for Junglee Pictures.