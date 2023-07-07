LOC Agency, Brand and Talent Management Service for Films, Personalities and More, Launches (EXCLUSIVE)

LOC Agency, a brand and talent management service founded by Jessica Hoy and Teddy Duvall, has launched to offer strategic advisory and creative services for films, personalities and more.

LOC Agency works with a range of feature films, brands and high-profile talent to deliver brand management, public relations, special events and sponsorship sales and brand activation services.

Their clients have included companies such as Robert Schwartzman’s Utopia, which remains a client following the film company’s growth in the independent film industry, for their films including “Shiva Baby” and “Holy Spider.” LOC has also supported film campaigns for titles such as “Down With the King,” starring Freddie Gibbs, “Venus as a Boy,” starring Olivia Culpo, MUBI’s Paris premiere of the Dash Snow documentary “Moments Like This Never Last” in partnership with Dover Street Market and the KT Tunstall-produced short film “Gutterpunk.”

The agency’s clients also include NFL Super Bowl winner Martellus Bennett, lifestyle influencer Siggi Bennett, Anna Delvey, Alana Hadid (sister to Gigi and Bella), travel and wine influencer and public personality Noel Burgess and projects for first daughter Ashley Biden and for Gisele Fetterman.

“Teddy and I have always had a vision for launching our own standalone agency that has been born out of almost 20 years of representing talent, brands, film campaigns and special events with our special touch of providing a 360 degree brand development strategy inclusive of strategic marketing, public relations, sponsorship sales and brand activation, talent relations and more,” said Hoy.

They currently create and manage ELLE’s Woman of Impact event that commemorates powerful women leaders in Washington, D.C. This year’s event was held at the Ciel Social Club on April 28, which spotlighted Keke Palmer, Olena Zelenska and Xiye Bastida among other attendees.

Hoy and Duvall both previously worked at the Sunshine Sachs agency where they launched and built its brand integration department. Their focus centered on developing sponsorship, partnership and special event marketing strategy services. Their clientele included Xbox, Google, Giphy, Lyft, Francis Ford Coppola Wine, Espolon Tequila and major festival activations at Sundance, SXSW and more for Acura, Entertainment Weekly, Canon and more.