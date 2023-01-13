‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley: ‘We Will Miss Your Warmth’

“Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, the musician and only child of Elvis Presley, who died on Thursday at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest.

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” Luhrmann wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Presley and Austin Butler, who portrayed the King of Rock ‘n Roll in the movie. “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

Luhrmann and Presley were just together on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes, where Austin Butler took home the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in “Elvis.” They also attended a pre-Globes party on Sunday, where they celebrated what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday.

“I am so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it’s had and what Austin’s done. I’m so proud. I know that my father would also be very proud,” Presley said at the event.

Tom Hanks, who played Colonel Tom Parker in the film, also remembered Presley on Instagram Thursday night along with his wife Rita Wilson.

“Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie,” Hanks and Wilson wrote. “She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”