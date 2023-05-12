Lionsgate Merges Production and Acquisitions Divisions, Nathan Kahane to Lead Content Group

Lionsgate announced it has merged its production and acquisitions groups under a single content banner, and the new division will be led by Nathan Kahane, Motion Picture Group president. The new structure, announced Friday by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake, will optimize Lionsgate’s impact in developing, producing and acquiring a wider breadth of films for distribution.

Joining Kahane, Lionsgate’s Jason Constantine has been named Motion Picture Group’s co-president, and will oversee creative strategy and report directly to Kahane. Constantine drove acquisitions of the “John Wick,” “Expendables” and “Saw” franchises.

Charlotte Koh will serve as the executive V.P., acquisitions and co-productions and focus on leading the team for the wide-release theatrical slate. Previously, Koh served as head of digital media and unscripted for Hello Sunshine, head of video for the Huffington Post, head of original productions for GoPro, head of originals at Hulu and most recently president at Confluential Films.

In addition to Koh, Constantine and Kahane, Lauren Bixby has been promoted to senior V.P., acquisitions and co-productions, and will continue leading the studio’s acquisitions team for multi-platform, streaming titles and the targeted theatrical business.

“As Cannes gets underway next week, we’re thrilled to welcome Charlotte to the Lionsgate family. Her vast experience in development, production and acquisitions, alongside her extensive relationships throughout the industry, make her uniquely suited for this role and a fantastic addition to the team,” said Kahane.

“She’ll make a great teammate to Lauren, who has helped stand up an expanding streaming business and whose expertise in creating a slate of multiplatform titles has continued to grow and prove increasingly important and profitable under her leadership. This is an exciting time for the company and I couldn’t ask for a better collaborator and partner than Jason Constantine as we guide the Motion Picture Group.”