Lily-Rose Depp ‘Super Happy’ for Father Johnny Depp After His Seven-Minute Cannes Standing Ovation: ‘I’m Super Excited’

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been a big one for the Depp family. Johnny Depp opened the festival as a star of Maiwenn’s royal drama “Jeanne du Barry,” while his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, headlined HBO’s “The Idol,” which delivered Cannes its most controversial world premiere thanks to its many scenes of graphic sex and nudity.

“I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited,” Lily-Rose told ET Canada while at Cannes, where Johnny Depp choked up during a seven-minute standing ovation after the “Jeanne du Barry” world premiere. “And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

The opening night premiere for “Jeanne du Barry” marked a comeback for Johnny Depp on the international film stage following his 2022 trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Although the jury sided in Depp’s favor, the actor remains sidelined by Hollywood as a result of abuse allegations that surfaced during the trial. A U.S. distributor has yet to pick up “Jeanne du Barry” for an American release.

Depp arrived to the Cannes opening night gala and was welcomed by thousands of supportive fans, who carried signs outside the Palais and trembled as they tried to touch their idol. Many were successful in making contact with Depp, who worked the fan line and signed autographs for five full minutes before walking the carpet.

At the press conference for “Jeanne du Barry,” Depp told journalists he ignores Hollywood these days.

“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood,” he said. “It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

As for “The Idol,” the shocking HBO series was met with a five-minute standing ovation and earned polarizing reviews from critics. Lily-Rose Depp plays a pop star who falls under the control of a self-help guru, played by the Weeknd. Lily-Rose walked the red carpet alongside the Weeknd and series creator Sam Levinson.

“It was the first time that I had watched it with a [big] audience,” Lily-Rose told ET Canada about the series’ world premiere at Cannes. “But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we’ve been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice.”

Lily-Rose continued, “Especially to get to celebrate together, and we’re just so happy for the response from the room. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything, and finally get to share something with the world that we’re all so proud of.”

“The Idol” debuts June 4 on HBO.