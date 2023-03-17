Lance Reddick Remembered by Keanu Reeves, ‘The Wire’ Cast: ‘A Man of Great Strength and Grace’

Following the news that Lance Reddick died at age 60 on March 17, Hollywood is remembering the actor who starred in favorites including “The Wire,” “John Wick,” “Bosch” and many more.
Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski released a statement to Variety mourning the loss of their “John Wick” cast member, writing, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”
“The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce wrote in honor of his friend, “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”
Isiah Whitlock Jr. expressed his grief and wrote “Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.”
Director James Gunn paid tribute to Reddick noting that the actor was “an incredibly nice guy and incredibly talented actor,” and sends his condolences to “all his family, friends and collaborators.”
Questlove shared an Instagram post on Twitter, writing “I can’t take it no more.”
Patton Oswalt paid homage to the actor, tweeting “Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow.”
Ben Stiller reacts and reflects on Reddick’s time with Stiller’s late mother, Anne Meara, in the play “Afterplay,” writing “Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor,” adding “He was exquisite in that and all he did.”
“Fringe” co-star Jared Harris wrote, “I loved working on ‘Fringe’ with him. Gracious, thoughtful & wickedly funny.”
Reddick’s latest project “John Wick: Chapter 4,” is set to release March 24. Ahead of the film’s premiere the cast has been promoting the fourth installment. Reddick was recently interviewed by Roxy Striar, and the TV personality wrote “Lance Reddick was funny, thoughtful, & wildly passionate. I’ve loved him since I was a kid & am lucky I spent an hr with him.”
Journalist Cheo Hodari Coker wrote “That’s my dude, man. We met briefly years ago when I wrote a piece on ‘The Wire’ for VIBE,” adding “So sorry he’s gone. He was great on Bosch too and John Wick.”
“Oz” and “Fringe” co-star Kirk Acevedo tweeted, “You’ll be terribly missed.”
Actor Joe Manganiello expressed his condolences, “Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor.”