Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda to Star in ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ for DreamWorks Animation

Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Jane Fonda are playing a family of sea monster queens in DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

Condor voices Ruby, “a shy teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.” Collette plays her mother, who forbade Ruby from ever stepping foot in the water, and Fonda is her grandmother, from whom Ruby is destined to inherit the throne of the kraken queens.

Here’s the logline: “Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible. She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water. But when she breaks her mom’s #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas. The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Annie Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.”

The cast includes Colman Domingo as Ruby’s dad, Sam Richardson as her uncle and Blue Chapman as her little brother, plus Will Forte, Nicole Byer. Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco and Echo Kellum.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” releases in theaters on June 30. It’s directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (“Vivo,” “The Croods”) with Faryn Pearl as co-director. Kelly Cooney Cilella produced, and Stephanie Economou wrote the score.

Watch the trailer below.