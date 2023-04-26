Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks to Lead Voice Cast of Universal and Illumination’s Animated Road-Trip Adventure ‘Migration’

Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks will lead the voice cast of Universal and Illumination’s upcoming film “Migration,” an animated adventure about a family of ducks on the go.

“I find ducks so irresistible,” Illumination founder Chris Meledandri told the crowd at CinemaCon on Wednesday as he unveiled the complete voice cast for the original cartoon comedy. “In our movie, ducks worked beautifully to convey the relatable quirks and truths of a modern-day family.”

Attendees of the annual Las Vegas-based exhibition industry trade show were also treated to an extended first-look at “Migration,” which opens in theaters on Dec. 22. The road-trip story follows a family of ducks, who try to convince their overprotective father to embark on the vacation of a lifetime.

Mike White, the Emmy-winning creator of “The White Lotus,” screenwriter of “School of Rock” and runner up on “Survivor,” wrote the screenplay for “Migration.” The film was directed by Benjamin Renner and co-directed by Guylo Homsy.

In “Migration,” Nanjiani voices an anxious Mallard dad name Mack, while Banks plays his wife. Pam, the Mallards’ daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings and Tresi Gazal voice their children. Meanwhile, Awkwafina voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang and Carol Kane plays a heron named Erin. The voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell and Danny DeVito.

Universal and Illumination are currently celebrating the box office success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has grossed $900 million worldwide and will cross the $1 billion mark in the coming days.