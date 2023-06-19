‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Stars in Bloody Marvel Villain Origin Story

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is hunting big game in the first trailer for Sony’s “Kraven the Hunter.”

The new film teases a villain origin story for Marvel character. In comic book storylines, Kraven is a killer predator that sets his sights on Spider-Man. He is also oftentimes portrayed as a member of the supervillain team the Sinister Six.

The latest in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters — which includes the Spidey spinoffs “Venom” and “Morbius,” as well as the upcoming “Madame Web” — “Kraven the Hunter” is set to be released theatrically Oct. 6. Taylor-Johnson stars alongside Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger.

The trailer teases that “villains aren’t born — they’re made,” showing how the film will explore how Sergei Kravinoff transforms from a young boy raised in harsh conditions into a murderous menace. With superhuman abilities such as enhanced strength, speed, agility, stamina and longevity, as well as a wide range of weapons at his disposal, Kraven seeks out his prey with unmatched vigor.

Sony first teased the movie at the film exhibitor industry event Cinema Con back in April, bringing Taylor-Johnson onstage to present footage to an audience of theater owners. During the introduction, the actor made the declaration that “Kraven” would be rated R, promising some bloody violence. Prior to release, Marvel fans had speculated that Tom Hardy’s “Venom” and Jared Leto’s “Morbius” could earn R ratings, but both released under a PG-13 from the MPAA. “Kraven” marks the first R-rated Marvel picture from Sony.

“Kraven the Hunter” is directed by J.C. Chandor with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay.

Watch the full trailer below.