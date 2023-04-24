Filmmaker Kim Jee-woon Signs With CAA Ahead of ‘Cobweb’ Premiere at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

South Korean director, writer and producer Kim Jee-woon has signed with CAA for representation.

Kim’s latest film, “Cobweb,” will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, his third film to do so following “A Bittersweet Life” in 2005 and “The Good, the Bad, the Weird” in 2008, which also debuted out of competition.

“Cobweb” is the first project from Kim’s production company, Anthology Studios, which he co-founded in 2021 with producer Jay Choi (who was previously local production head for Warner Bros. Korea) and actor Song Kang-Ho (“Parasite,” “Broker”). When the project was announced in 2021, Kim described the film as “experimental” and said that it will be shot entirely on sound stages in support of a film-within-a-film narrative.

Song stars in the film, playing an obsessive director on a mission to reshoot the end of his latest film, also titled “Cobweb,” in two days to create a masterpiece. His attempts are constantly thwarted by the censors and his confused and uncooperative cast and crew. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Lim Soo-jung, who starred in Kim’s 2003 horror movie “A Tale of Two Sisters,” Oh Jung-se, Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Soo-jung. The film was financed by Barunson with Luz y Sonidos providing a screenplay for the project, which Kim rewrote.

“Cobweb” will debut out of competition alongside Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Sam Levinson’s HBO series “The Idol,” James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and Maiwenn’s “Jeanne du Barry,” which opens the festival. In addition to Cannes, Kim’s films have premiered at Sundance, Berlin and Toronto, among other international festivals.

The filmmaker also helmed the critically acclaimed 2010 crime drama “I Saw the Devil”; the period action thriller “The Age of Shadows” for Warner Bros., which was South Korea’s entry for best foreign language film at the 89th Academy Awards in 2016 and the studio’s first Korean-language production; and the 2003 horror film “A Tale of Two Sisters.” In 2013, Kim made his English-language film debut with “The Last Stand,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville and Forest Whitaker.

In television, Kim created and directed all six episodes of “Dr. Brain” for Apple TV+, the streamer’s first Korean original content, which launched in 2021.