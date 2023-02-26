Korea Box Office: Theatrical Market Reaches Three-Month Low Despite New Releases

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” held on to top spot at the South Korean box office. But the overall market continued to soften despite a slew of new release titles.



Nationwide theatrical grosses totaled just $7.26 million. That made it the slowest box office weekend in over three months.



“Quantumania” collected $2.0 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic), and enjoyed a 27% market share. The second weekend increment lifted its 12-day total to $10.6 million.



Long-running Japanese animation title, “The First Slam Dunk” earned $1.36 million in its eighth weekend on release. Since Jan. 4 it has accumulated $28.0 million.



Local sports drama film “Count” led the list of newcomers. It earned $1.12 million over the weekend and $1.63 million since release on Wednesday. It accounted for 15% of the weekend total.



It was followed by U.S. tech thriller “Missing” with $1.01 million over the weekend and $1.46 million over its opening five days.



Korean crime mystery, “Marui Video,” another new opener, placed fifth. It earned $493,000 over the weekend and $752,000 over its opening five days.



“Suzume,” the Japanese animation hit that recently enjoyed a prestige slot at the Berlin Film Festival, earned $220,000 over the weekend in previews. It is scheduled for an official release in Korea on March 8.



Korean animation, “Duda & Dada The Secret of HooHoo Island” earned $142,000 in its second weekend of release. Its cumulative after 12 days is $547,000.



“Avatar: The Way of Water” held on to eighth place with $150,000 over the weekend. Its cumulative since releasing in December is now $104 million.



Animation franchise film, “Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2” scored $129,000 over the weekend and $163,000 in its first four days of release.



German film – the fifth animation in the top ten over the weekend – “The Amazing Maurice” earned $113,000 in tenth place. It has a total of $575,000 over 12 days.