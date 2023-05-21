Korea Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Enjoys $5 Million First Weekend

“Fast & Furious 10” (aka “Fast X”) drove off with the top prize at the South Korean box office on its opening weekend.



It earned $4.99 million between Friday and Saturday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). And over its full five-day run, from a Wednesday opening, it earned $6.76 million. Kobis showed the film claiming a 48% market share.



The speedy start for “Fast X” was enough to depose “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” which had ridden atop the Korean chart for the two previous weekends. In its third weekend on release “GOTG 3” earned $3.04 million, a 48% week-on-week decline, giving it a cumulative of $26.9 million after 19 days on release in Korea. That is the fourth highest total for any film that has played in Korean cinemas this year.



Making it a top three for Hollywood, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” held on to third place – albeit a long way behind – in Korea over the weekend. It earned $722,000 for a cumulative of $16.3 million.



“Crayon Shin-chan: Mononoke Ninja Chimpuden,” the Japanese anime which debuted in Korea two weeks earlier, fell to fourth place. It earned $523,000 for a three-weekend total of $4.52 million.



“Suzume,” the year’s top film in Korea, took fifth place over the latest weekend. It earned $294,000 for a cumulative of $42.3 million since release on March 8.



The top-ranked Korean film was sixth placed “This is the President.” It earned $131,000 on its second weekend on release for a cumulative total of $771,000 since release on May 10.



Previous Cannes festival winner “Triangle of Sadness” opened with $98,000 between Friday and Sunday and $188,000 over its opening five days.



“The First Slam Dunk,” still ranking as the second highest grossing film of the year, is still in the top ten chart. It earned $120,000 for a total of $36.9 million.



Korean film, “Dream” occupied ninth spot. (Korean charts based on admissions show it in seventh.) It picked up $87,000 from the latest weekend, for a running total of $8.07 million since release on April 26.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” continued its vengeful ways. It earned $78,000 over the weekend and now has accumulated $15 million in Korea. That total makes it the sixth biggest film of the year to date.



The nationwide weekend total box office was $10.4 million. That was the fourth successive weekend with a total over $10 million and gives May a rosier outlook than the first four months of the year.