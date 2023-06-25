Korea Box Office: ‘Elemental’ Takes Weekend Win, as ‘Spider-Verse’ Lands in Third

Pixar animation “Elemental” rose to the top of the South Korean box office over the latest weekend. It overtook “The Roundup: No Way Out” and kept new release “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at bay, in third place.



Released a week earlier, “Elemental” rose from second place to first and grew its revenue by 19% in its second frame. According to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council, “Elemental” earned $3.86 million between Friday and Sunday for a 12-day cumulative of $9.47 million.



“The Roundup: No Way Out,” which had dominated the sector for the previous three weekends, slipped to second position. It earned $3.34 million over the weekend, a 34% week-on-week decline. Since releasing on May 31, it has amassed $73.2 million, from 9.67 million ticket sales, by far the biggest haul of any film released this calendar year.



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in third place with $2.01 million over the weekend proper and $2.93 million of its five opening days. It enjoyed a 16% market share over the weekend, a margin ahead of Korean drama “The Childe” with a 13.6% market share and $1.68 million in fourth place. “The Childe” is the story of a young boxer from the Philippines who travels to Korea to meet the father who abandoned him while an infant.



“The Flash” which opened in third spot a week earlier, slipped to fifth. It earned $626,000 for a 12-day total of $4.78 million.



Japanese animation, “Detective Conan: The Story of Ai Habara: Black Iron Mystery Train” opened on Friday and scored $300,000 in three days – enough for sixth place.



“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” slipped to seventh place with a $120,000 third weekend haul. Since releasing on June 6, it has accumulated $5.86 million.



“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” earned $46,000 over the weekend for a cumulative of $33.9 million since release at the beginning of May.



New release Korean nature documentary, “Sura: A Love Song” opened in ninth with $33,000. “Pokemon: Arceus to the Conquering of Space Time” earned $23,200 in tenth spot.



In the week that the country’s largest exhibition chain CJ CGV said that it was raising some $800 million of new capital, nationwide box office over the weekend was an unchanged $12.4 million.