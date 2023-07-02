Korea Box Office: ‘Elemental’ Expands in Third Weekend, Whips ‘Indiana Jones’

Pixar animation film “Elemental” expanded at the South Korean box office in its third weekend of release and easily bested new release title “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”



“Elemental” earned $5.27 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the box office tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic).



That represented a 38% increase on its previous weekend performance and was the best of its three weekends so far. It also increased its market share to 39%, also its strongest market position, despite only adding a handful of additional screens. After 19 days on release, “Elemental” has amassed $16.9 million from 2.25 million spectators.



The film’s third week holdover performance compared favorably with new release “Indiana Jones,” which had a $2.86 million weekend session. Over its full five-day opening period, “Indiana Jones” whipped up $3.98 million. The film’s slightly disappointing numbers were matched elsewhere in the world. It earned $60 million in North America and a further $70 million from international territories.





Korean box office phenomenon, “The Roundup: No Way Out” slipped to third place with a $2.13 million haul. On Saturday, the film became the first this year to achieve ten million ticket sales, the symbolic milestone that is considered the mark of a blockbuster hit in Korea. Its cumulative total since releasing in late May, now stands at $76.3 million, earned from 10.2 million spectators.



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” earned $1.14 million in fourth place and has accumulated $4.87 million after 12 days in Korean cinemas.



Korea’s “The Childe” also dropped one place in the chart and took fifth place in its second weekend. It earned $842,000 for a 12-day cumulative of $4.27 million.



Concert film, “2022 Youngtak Concert: The Movie” earned $310,000 over the weekend and $594,000 in sixth place.



Re-released Chinese film “My Love” earned seventh place on the Korean weekend chart with $236,000.

Japanese animation title, “Detective Conan: The Story of Ai Haibara Balack Iron Mystery Train” earned $125,000 on its second weekend for a cumulative of $547,000.



“The Flash” earned $121,000 in its third weekend of release, for a cumulative of $5.04 million.



(Korean box office charts show films ranked by ticket sales, not revenues, and place “Youngtak Concert” in seventh position due to its smaller number of higher priced tickets. They also show “The Flash” in eighth position ahead of “Detective Conan”.)



Tenth place over the latest weekend belonged to Wes Anderson’s new release “Asteroid City,” with $105,000. Its full five-day opening was worth $218,000.