Korea Box Office: ‘Elemental’ Expands Further in Fourth Weekend

Pixar animation film “Elemental” expanded further at the South Korean box office in its fourth weekend of release, giving the film its third weekend triumph in four weeks of release.



“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” took third place from preview screening ahead of its official release on Wednesday.



“Elemental” earned $6.11 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the box office tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic).



That represented a 14% increase on its previous weekend performance and was the best of its four weekends so far. It also increased its market share to 49%, also its strongest market position, despite only adding a handful of additional screens.



After 26 days on release, “Elemental” has amassed $25.8 million from 3.41 million spectators. That makes it the fifth highest-grossing film released this year and sixth overall when December-released “Avatar: The Way of Water” is included.



Korean smash hit, “The Roundup: No Way Out” regained second place, albeit with a reduced score. It earned $1.14 million for a cumulative of $79.2 million.



“Mission: Impossible” earned $1.36 million from five hundred preview screenings on both Saturday and Sunday.



“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” dropped by 60% in its second weekend, registering “1.14 million in fourth place, down from $2.89 million in its opening a week earlier. After 12 days in Korean cinemas, it has earned $6.02 million.



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was released a week earlier than “Indiana Jones” and has a similar $6.41 million total. In the latest weekend, it earned $902,000.



Chinese re-release “My Love” held on to sixth place. It earned $383,000 for a running total of $1.24 million.



Korean-made “The Childe” earned $301,000 for seventh place. Since June 21, it has amassed $4.97 million.



The highest (official) new release of the weekend was eighth-placed Korean title “Demons.” The action thriller about a detective on the trail of a series of murders earned $288,000 over thew weekend and $522,000 over its full five-day opening run.



“Japanese animation, “Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Sky Utopia” had a Saturday opening. In two days, it earned $224,000.



Tenth place belonged to Ari Aster’s comedy drama “Beau Is Afraid.” It earned $155,000 over the weekend and $269,000 in its full five day opening.



Friday to Sunday box office remained above $10 million for the eleventh consecutive weekend, suggesting that Korean audiences have again stabilized after a post-“Avatar” lull. Nationwide takings were $12.6 million.