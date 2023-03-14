‘Kiss of the Con Queen’ Secures Asia Distribution as Production Expands

Filming has begun on Tom Waller’s true-crime thriller, “Kiss of the Con Queen,” with real-life victim Eoin O’Brien (“The Last Full Measure”) taking the lead role. He plays actor duped by an impersonator to travel to Indonesia on the promise of auditions for a leading role in a DC origins series, only to discover that he had been scammed by the infamous Con Queen of Hollywood.

In the real world, the alleged perpetrator, 41-year-old Indonesian food blogger Hargobind Tahilramani, is accused of pretending to be both male and female Hollywood executives and having swindled hundreds of victims of millions of dollars. He was arrested in 2020 after an FBI manhunt and is currently in prison in the U.K. where he is fighting against possible extradition to the U.S. The U.K. court hearings have been dramatic and disturbing.

A chunk of the filming on Waller’s film has already been completed in Bangkok at The Studio Park, Thailand and on location in Jakarta, Indonesia. The production next moves to Nashville, Tenn., this month and then Dublin, Ireland.

Given the level of interest in the project in Asia, where many of the alleged stings occurred, several distribution deals have been completed. Prima Cinema (Cinema XXI) has bought “Con Queen” for Indonesia, having previously released Waller’s “The Cave.” Westec Media will distribute in Cambodia. Film Bangkok has rights in Thailand rights. Yaman Films has Japan.

Ravi Patel (“Transformers,” “Meet the Patels”), who recently appeared in the series “Animal Control” for Fox, plays the fraudster. Supporting cast includes veteran Indonesian actor Yayu Unru (“Jamojaya” “The Last of Us”) and rap artist Nay Myo “Day” Thant (“Elephant White,” “The Lady”).

Waller directs through his production company De Warrenne Pictures, with backing from Thailand’s Tero Entertainment. The project was presented at TIFFCOM’s Tokyo Gap-Financing Market (TGFM) last October.

The alleged scams saw victims lured to Jakarta by an imposter posing as Hollywood executives, such as Kathleen Kennedy, Deborah Snyder and Amy Pascal, to screen test for roles in upcoming movie projects. Once they were in the city, Tahilramani is said to have used local accomplices to help persuade victims into paying for fake filming permits and other expenses, on the promise of reimbursement by the Hollywood studios.

Producers are Takahiro Yamashita (“Gensan Punch,” “December”) for Yaman, with Waller and Michael Pritchett (“Mindfulness and Murder,” “The Last Executioner”) producing for De Warrenne. Co-producers are Didier Costet and Robby Ertanto. Co-executive producers are Michael Chai, Loy Te and Jeffrey M. Hawkins. Executive producers are Yoshi, Brian L. Marcar and O’Brien. The DP is Wade Muller and the production designer is Pongnarin Jonghawklang, who both worked on “The Cave.”