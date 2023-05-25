Kino Lorber Acquires North American Rights to SXSW Winner ‘Story Ave,’ Produced by Jamie Foxx

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to “Story Ave,” which won a special jury award for cinematography at SXSW.

From debut filmmaker Aristotle Torres, “Story Ave” stars Luis Guzmán (“Narcos,” “Boogie Nights”) and Asante Blackk (“When They See Us,” “This Is Us”), with Guzmán serving as executive producer alongside producer Jamie Foxx.

“Story Ave” follows teenage graffiti artist, Kadir Grayson (Blackk) who recently ran away from home and tries to prove himself to his neighborhood gang. One night Kadir heads over to the Story Ave. subway platform and attempts to hold up MTA worker Luis Torres (Guzmán) in a robbery. But once Luis proposes he’ll hand over the cash if Kadir has a meal with him, the two get to know each other throughout the meal, and with time their connection turns into growing and sincere friendship.

“’Story Ave’ is a New York story unlike any we’ve seen before,” said Wendy Lidell, Kino Lorber SVP of theatrical distribution and acquisitions. “Aristotle Torres shines an authentic light on the South Bronx, its beauty never eclipsed by its hardships, and offers audiences the true gift of a complex and worthy role for the immensely talented Luis Guzmán.” The deal was brokered by Lidell with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

“This partnership with such a renowned distributor is a dream come true, and I am grateful for their recognition of my work,” said Torres. “The team and I invested our hearts and souls into this project, and I am thrilled to see it find a home with such a prestigious brand. I am excited to collaborate with Kino Lorber to bring my film to audiences on a wider scale and share the unique vision we’ve created.”

Prior to his feature debut, Torres built a career as a music video director, working with artists including J. Cole, Nas, Kanye West, The Roots, Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes and more.

Alongside Foxx, “Story Ave” is produced by Torres, Lizzie Shapiro, Datari Turner, and executive produced by Guzmán, Michael D’Alto, Randal Sandler, Claude Amadeo, Chris Triana, Martin Cabrera, Robert Aguilar for Mero Mero, Cemí Guzmán, Gus Deardoff and Jan McAdoo.

“Story Ave” is set to make its theatrical premiere this October, and will then be followed by a digital and home video release on all major platforms.