Kim Cattrall Doesn’t Plan to Reprise Samantha Again After ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo: ‘This Is as Far as I’m Going to Go’

“Sex and the City” fans will want to cherish every second of Kim Cattrall’s cameo as Samantha Jones in the “And Just Like That” Season 2 finale, as it sounds like it will be the last time Cattrall reprises her fan-favorite character.

“This is as far as I’m going to go,” Cattrall told “Today” after being asked about Samantha’s future beyond the cameo. “[But] I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Variety exclusively reported in May that Cattrall would appear in the second season of Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That.” The scene in question finds Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie and Cattrall’s Samantha having a brief conversation over the phone. Cattrall shot her scene without any involvement from the show’s current cast.

The cameo is something of a bombshell for “Sex and the City” fans, as Cattrall publicly announced in 2016 that she was done playing Samantha for good when she didn’t feel like the script for a proposed third film did justice to the character. Her decision to step away from Samantha led to a public fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker, who continues to play Carrie Bradshaw on “And Just Like That.”

In recent interviews, Cattrall said that her only demand for returning as Samantha on “And Just Like That” was that original “Sex and the City” fashion designer Patricia Field had to come with her. The two worked together to style Samantha for the cameo. Cattrall said Field “got a great freaking outfit” from Bergdorf Goodman for Samantha to wear during the scene.

“It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon,” Cattrall added of her brief return. “And then a great martini!”

When Parker and the “Sex and the City” team brought back the show as “And Just Like That,” Cattrall wasn’t asked back to return as Samantha given continued tensions between the parties. When The Telegraph recently asked Kristin Davis, who reprises her “Sex and the City” role of Charlotte York on “And Just Like That,” if any member of the cast speaks to Cattrall, she answered: “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody. I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t. It’s not in my power.”

