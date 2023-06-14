‘Killing Romance,’ Offbeat Korean Comedy, to Open New York Asian Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

“Killing Romance,” one of the most creative Korean films of the past year, has been set as the opening night title for the upcoming New York Asian Film Festival.



The deliberately multi-genre picture tells the tale of a beautiful movie star with dubious acting skills (portrayed by Le Ha-nee) who suddenly quits the industry and retires to newly-married life that turns out to be anything but bliss. When she decides to return to acting she teams up with a fan and an absurd plot to kill her absurdly rich husband.



The film is directed by Lee Won-suk who previously attended the NYAFF with his first film, “How to Use Guys With Secret Tips,” in 2013 and returned with his second feature, the big-budget period drama The Royal Tailor, which earned the audience award at NYAFF in 2015.



Lee will be joined at the Lincoln Center on opening night by his leading actor, Lee Sun-kyun (“Parasite,” “A Hard Day”), making a rare trip to the U.S.



“Killing Romance” is the final film to be made by Warner Bros. Korea which has now closed its production office in Korea. Produced by Film Studio Ichang and Shortcake, the film had its theatrical release in Korea through Lotte Entertainment on April 14. International sales are handled by K-Movie Entertainment.



The festival is set to run July 14-30 with some 60 films and live events and an audience of some 12,000. While the bulk of the 2023’ edition’s lineup has yet to be unveiled, organizers have announced that Hong Kong star Louis Koo will receive the “Extraordinary Star Asia Award” for his exceptional contribution to Asian cinema at a ceremony on July 19.



Since 2010, the Festival has been produced in collaboration with prestigious institution Film at Lincoln Center, which is also behind the New York Film Festival and New Directors/New Films, and is publisher of respected cinematic journal, Film Comment.