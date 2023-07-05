‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Will Leave You Stunned in Scorsese’s Epic Western

Paramount and Apple have released the second trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone in one of the year’s buzziest films.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” marks Scorsese’s first narrative feature since the 2019 film “The Irishman.” The Apple Original film has set its wide theatrical release for October 20, and will subsequently stream on Apple TV+.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s non-fiction novel of the same name, which investigates the dozens of harrowing murders of Osage people in Oklahoma throughout the 1920s. Scorsese’s film and Grann’s book follow romance of Enerest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone) and the immense wealth of one Native American nation.

The official synopsis reads: “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story… ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

The film world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Variety film critic Peter Debruge called it “a meaty but demanding true-crime saga” in his review. Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis added that “Flower Moon” was an instant Oscar contender, especially for Lily Gladstone’s “uncompromising portrayal.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Scorsese is producer along with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi. Executive producers include Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul.

Watch the trailer below.