‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Scraps Limited Release, Will Roll Out Globally in Theaters Oct. 20

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will release in movie theaters simultaneously around the globe in late October, shrugging off a planned limited release earlier that month.

Apple Studios announced Tuesday that Martin Scorsese’s opus, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, will hit cineplexes Oct. 20, with a streaming debut on Apple TV+ to follow at an undetermined date. This pivots from a previously announced limited rollout set for Oct. 6. Paramount Pictures is partnering with the tech monolith on distribution.

While reasoning for the scuttled limited release was not disclosed, Hollywood continues to struggle through dual union strikes with no immediate end in sight. Should SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP be unable to reach an agreement, Scorsese’s all-star cast will not be able to promote the big-budget crime thriller. A splashy wide release could benefit “Killers” at a time when movies of all scopes and budget ranges have struggled to pop in limited release, the only notable winner since the pandemic being Oscar winner “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Apple and Paramount will likely gain more momentum with a strong global push.

“Killers” is the story of a killing spree backed by white settlers targeting the wealthy Osage Nation of Oklahoma, who are in possession of priceless oil fields. The film was pre-ordained with awards favorability even before its strong May debut at Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a nine-minute standing ovation. The film teams DiCaprio once again with Scorsese mainstay Robert De Niro. Indie heat-seeker Gladstone (“Certain Women,” “Fancy Dance”) received glowing notices for her breakout performance.