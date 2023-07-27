‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Tops Bestseller Lists Ahead of Martin Scorsese Adaptation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is back on the bestseller lists ahead of Martin Scorsese’s film adaptation, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May.

The 2017 non-fiction book is set in 1920s Oklahoma, depicting a series of murders in the Native American Osage Nation and the investigation into the string of brutal crimes by the FBI. The undercover investigative team — including a young J. Edgar Hoover and a Native American agent who infiltrated the region — ultimately exposed one of the most chilling conspiracies in American history.

Scorsese’s adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio premiered to an impressive nine-minute standing ovation at the Croisette. The supporting cast includes Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow, in addition to a cameo from Scorsese. However, one of the most significant roles is played by breakout Lily Gladstone, who portrays an Osage woman named Mollie Murkhart, whose sisters and other family members are killed one by one.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is one of many books that have found renewed success due to film or TV adaptations. Just this year, Kai Bird’s “American Prometheus” (the book behind Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”), Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” (now a series on Prime Video) and Casey McQuiston’s “Red, White & Royal Blue” (whose Prime Video series premieres next month) returned to bestseller lists ahead of their respective adaptations. Check out more books being made into T.V. shows and movies here.

As of this writing, Grann's book is the No. 5 most sold book on Amazon, where it's currently 32% off.

Apple and Paramount will release “Killers of the Flower Moon” in theaters on Oct. 20. It will then debut on Apple’s streaming service at an unspecified date.