Kevin Spacey Blames the Media for Turning ‘Me Into a Monster’: Claims ‘People Are Ready to Hire Me’ If Cleared of London Sex Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey alleged in a new interview with ZEITmagazin that people will start hiring him for more acting projects if he is cleared of sexual assault charges in London following an upcoming trial that is set to begin on June 28. The Oscar winner was charged one year ago in London with four counts of sexual assault, relating to alleged incidents that took place between 2005 and 2013.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey said about his career. “But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey said he currently “draws resilience” from positive fan encounters on the street, adding, “The media have done their best to turn me into a monster, but from the people, I have seen nothing but affection.”

Spacey was first accused of sexual assault in October 2017 by the actor Anthony Rapp. A New York jury sided with Spacey in a $40 million civil lawsuit last October, finding that he did not molest Rapp when the latter was a teenager and is not liable for battery. Other U.S. assault charges against Spacey made in Los Angeles and Nantucket were dropped after one alleged victim died and another opted not to testify.

“I’m still processing it,” Spacey said of the many accusations against him. “I’m not ready to talk about it yet.”

The actor later said, “Everything happens for a reason. And even if that reason doesn’t display itself instantly or things don’t get resolved instantly, it will eventually all make sense.”

Spacey is the midst of writing scripts and short films, but he said he will not write about his experience being accused of sexual assault.

“I’m not trying to even the score,” Spacey added. “I have no interest in fighting something that’s not worth fighting against.”

While Spacey has no high profile projects on the horizon, he did lend his voice to the upcoming thriller “Control.” The film’s director, Gene Fallaize, told the publication about casting Spacey: “He has a ridiculously supportive fan base. They want to see Kevin acting. Nobody stops listening to Michael Jackson.”

Spacey said a voice role in “Control” is not the kind of project he would’ve considered before allegations were made, but noted: “Now, I often feel like I’m back at the beginning of my career, when nobody wanted me…Just because I was being benched for a while, I’m not going to stop working. I don’t want to get rusty. I’m ready.”

Head over to ZEITmagazin’s website to read Spacey’s profile in its entirety.