Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in David O. Russell’s ‘Super Toys’

Keke Palmer and Sacha Baron Cohen are teaming up for “Super Toys,” a hot sales title hitting the 2023 European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

Written and directed by David O. Russell, “Super Toys” follows Palmer and Cohen as a pair of “groovy ’70s toy sales reps on a life-and-death mission to save themselves, their marriage and their live-wire 12-year-old daughter while on the road in Middle America.”

Charles Roven and Matt Budman are producing the film. CAA Media Finance represents the U.S. distribution rights while FilmNation Entertainment is selling international territories.

