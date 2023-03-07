Keanu Reeves Still Owns the ‘First Red Pill the Wachowskis Ever Gave Me’ on ‘The Matrix’ Set

Keanu Reeves recently joined Reddit for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where he revealed he is the owner of the original red pill from “The Matrix” franchise. In Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s iconic 1999 action movie, Reeves’ character, Neo, must choose between taking a red pill (that will make him see the truth about the simulated reality he’s living in) or a blue pill (that will keep Neo blinded about the real world and stuck in his droll life). Neo chooses red, and so did Reeves.

Asked by a Redditor if he’s ever stolen something from set, Reeves answered: “Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from ‘John Wick,’ a sword from ’47 Ronin,’ and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me.”

Reeves has keepsakes from both of his beloved action franchises, “The Matrix” and “John Wick,” but he refused to compare the two series when asked which one has the more preferable action scenes. Does Reeves like the kung fu training for “The Matrix” more then he does the jiu-jitsu for “John Wick”?

“Nothing can ever compare to the kung fu training from ‘The Matrix’ because it was so unique and my first time,” Reeves answered. “But the jiu-jitsu in ‘John Wick’ being integrated with judo and gunfights can never be touched in its own way.”

Reeves refused to pick sides, just as he refused to name his best movie. That question nearly created a Reeves breakdown.

“Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! Fuck, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh,” Reeves reacted. “I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can’t pick just one. But here are a few: ‘River’s Edge,’ ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,’ ‘Matrix’ trilogy, ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ ‘My Own Private Idaho,’ ‘Point Break,’ ‘John Wick.'”

Reeves is back for a fourth “John Wick” movie later this month. It’s a sequel he’s already touted as the hardest action movie he’s ever had to film.

“It’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action,” Reeves said about “John Wick: Chapter 4” last month. “You know, nunchucks, which was challenging… ‘John Wick’ action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team.”

Reeves added to Total Film magazine, “’John Wick: Chapter 4′ has the most action of any of the [‘John Wick’] films, which is saying a lot. And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show… ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters on March 24.