Keanu Reeves ‘Cut a Man’s Head Open’ by Mistake During ‘John Wick’ Set Accident: ‘That Really F—ing Sucked’

Keanu Reeves revealed in a new interview with ComicBook.com that he once split open a man’s head during a stunt scene gone wrong while making one of the “John Wick” movies. Reeves has four “John Wick” movies under his belt, and the action franchise has required him to do insane stunts involving speeding cars, nunchucks, swords and more.

“Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired,” Reeves said when asked about what kind of accidents have taken place on the action-heavy “John Wick” sets. “It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won.”

“So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open,” Reeves continued. “So that really fucking sucked – excuse my language. But other than that…oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay. All of this to say that you do have to take care. But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other.”

Reeves concluded, “There’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

Variety has reached out to “John Wick” distributor Lionsgate for further comment.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the latest installment in the franchise, and Reeves previously told Total Film magazine that it was the hardest action movie he’s ever had to make.

“’John Wick: Chapter 4′ has the most action of any of the [‘John Wick’] films, which is saying a lot,” he said. “And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show… ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

Reeves spent nearly three months exclusively training for the stunts in “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The most challenging one to prep for was a car stunt in which Reeves’ character races around the historic Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. The actor had to learn how to do a reverse 180 and drift all while reloading his prop gun and shooting it out of the door.

“It’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action,” Reeves said in a featurette for the sequel. “You know, nun-chucks, which was challenging…’ John Wick’ action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team.”

In “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Reeves’ eponymous assassin faces off with new enemies and reunites with old friends on his mission to destroy the villainous High Table once and for all. Reeves is joined by Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Scott Adkins as Killa and Ian McShane as Winston.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters on March 24 from Lionsgate.