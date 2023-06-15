Ke Huy Quan Surprises Harrison Ford on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Red Carpet, Which Was the Biggest ‘Temple of Doom’ Reunion in 39 Years: ‘You’re All Grown Up!’

The U.S. premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” included an emotional and joyous reunion between franchise star Harrison Ford and recent “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. The duo starred together in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” which marked Quan’s movie debut when he was just a child.

A viral video from the “Dial of Destiny” red carpet sees Quan sneaking up behind Ford while the latter is being interviewed by “Extra” host Melvin Robert. Quan places his hand on Ford’s back, and then Ford turns around and smiles when he discovers his former co-star has surprised him.

“You’re all grown up,” Ford is heard saying as the two actors share an emotional embrace.

Speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin on the “Dial of Destiny” red carpet, Quan called the “Dial of Destiny” premiere “the biggest ‘Temple of Doom’ reunion” as it reunited himself, Ford, Indy creators Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, longtime franchise producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall and composer John Williams after 39 years. The latter had his own surprise in store as he appeared onstage with a full orchestra before the screening to perform the “Indiana Jones” theme and more live.

“I still remember the night we premiered ‘Temple of Doom’ right next door and how much fun we had,” Quan said. “I was 12.”

When asked if he would return to the “Indiana Jones” franchise to play Short Round, Quan responded, “That is a great question that you need to ask Kathy, Steven, George…[But] are you kidding me? I love Short Round. What a great character. I would like to think he’s following in Indiana Jones’ footsteps. It would be incredible and amazing to revisit that character.”

Ford and Quan previously reunited at the Oscars in March, where Ford appeared on stage to present the Academy Award for best picture to Quan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Quan had already won the supporting actor prize The two actors hugged each other on stage after the prize was announced.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” Ford told Entertianment Tonight about Quan’s Oscar nomination in January. “He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens in theaters nationwide June 30 from Disney.

Ke Huy Quan surprises Harrison Ford at the #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere 🫶 pic.twitter.com/UAfORSHb77 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) June 15, 2023

John Williams and a full orchestra surprise the audience at the premiere of #IndianaJones. pic.twitter.com/F8u5LsZWlh — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2023